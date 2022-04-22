Maddiston golf centre believes Braes blaze was deliberately set

The incident happened at the nine-hole course in Manuel Riggs at around 10pm on Thursday, April 21 and reportedly saw four fire appliances in attendance.

Police are now investigating the matter as a wilful fire raising incident.

Commenting on its Facebook page, a Braes Golf Centre spokeperson said: “We are very disappointed at having to post this, but unfortunately someone intentionally set fire to the rolls of astroturf on the course at around 10pm last night.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters battle the blaze at the Maddiston nine-hole golf course

“The actions taken by the individual/individuals were thoughtless and reckless and as a result we are left with a hefty cost to remove and repair the damage.”

The centre stated it was going to organise a charity golfing day in the future as a thank you to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are looking for information regarding a fire raising at Braes Golf Centre, Maddiston which occurred on the evening of the Thursday, April 21 between 9pm and 10.40pm and caused extensive damage to artificial sports turf.

“PC Boyle of the local community team has asked anyone with information come forward in an effort to identify those responsible. Incidents such as this impact upon local businesses and facilities along with requiring the support and assistance of our partners at Scottish Fire and Rescue.”