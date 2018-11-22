Maddiston dancer Amelia (7) is one of the Strictly Kids raising cash for STV Children’s Appeal

A little dancer from Maddiston hopes to Charleston her way to a glitterball trophy — and raise lots of money for a good cause along the way.

Seven-year-old Amelia Macdonald, a pupil at Maddiston Primary, was delighted to be one of 40 children picked from 1000 applicants to take part in Strictly Kids, an event run to raise funds for the STV Children’s Appeal.

Amelia has been teamed up with Kaiden, from Cardenden in Fife, and they have been practising the Charleston every week for the event at Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza on December 9.

As well as her competition dance, Amelia will also take part in a big opening number in front of the audience of around 700 people.

Proud mum Fiona McLaren said: “Amelia has raised over £650 so far and I am so proud of all the work she has put in.

“Seeing her little face on the adverts between Coronation Street back in September was just totally surreal for me!”

Fiona is especially proud of her daughter’s achievements as Amelia suffers from hypermobility syndrome, which means her joints can get very sore.

Fiona said: “They say that dancing helps her so we have been encouraging her.”

On her adventures so far, Amelia has been thrilled to meet Oti from Strictly Come Dancing and STV weather presenter Sean Batty.

Fiona thanked friends and family for their support especially husband Scott Madonald’s INEOS colleagues for their generosity.