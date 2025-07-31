M9: Delays for drivers as major motorway restricted after vehicle fire near Falkirk

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 31st Jul 2025, 18:08 BST
The M9 is restricted westbound near Falkirk.

Drivers should expect delays following a vehicle fire on the M9, which is restricting westbound traffic.

Traffic queues on the M9 motorway | PA

Traffic Scotland said the M9 westbound between Junction 6 and Junction 7, near Carronshore, Falkirk, was restricted as of 5.30pm on Thursday.

The latest update said drivers should expect delays of 24 minutes, and approach the area with caution.

