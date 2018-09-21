M&S Falkirk hosts coffee and cake fundraiser

M&S is staging a special coffee morning at its Foodhall store in Falkirk on Friday next week in aid of cancer charity Macmillan.

The firm is supporting Macmillan Cancer Support through the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for the ninth consecutive year.

M&S Falkirk manager Tanja McLean said: “We hope many of our customers will join us to raise a mug and enjoy a slice of cake to help beat cancer.

“The annual event is a great excuse to get together with friends and family and raise vital funds for a great cause at the same time.”

M&S customers and colleagues have helped to raise over £13 million for the charity, including £3.5m in the last year.

The money raised helped to fund 65 vital Macmillan professional posts in 2018, bringing essential medical, practical and emotional support to cancer sufferers and their families.

M&S cafes are donating 5p from every coffee, tea, herbal tea and cake they selll and ten percent from each Macmillan Foodhall sale - including the limited edition Colin the Caterpillar cake - will go towards Macmillan Cancer Support.

Other products on sale in M&S Foodhalls throughout September include Macmillan themed doughnuts, Victoria Sponge, Chocolate Fudge, Coffee and Walnut and Lemon Drizzle cakes, the Teatime cupcake selection, and a bespoke coffee and tea blend selection.

Limited edition Macmillan mugs will also be available in stores and online.

For further details visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee and join the conversation on social media using #CoffeeMorning.