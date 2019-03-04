Lurcher found lost and alone in woods in Falkirk area

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a lurcher was found straying in Falkirk.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the white and brindle dog after he was discovered in Canada Wood on Sunday, February 17 and handed in to Falkirk Police Station.

Scottish SPCA inspector, Andrew Gray said, “We were alerted to the dog by Police Scotland as the lurcher had been brought to them by a concerned member of the public. He had discovered the dog alone in Canada Wood in Falkirk.

“He was handed in on Sunday and is now in our care. We would like to find his owner as soon as possible and we would urge anyone who recognises him to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”