Lucky pheasant escapes a grilling

Drivers are being urged to check under their grille if they think they’ve hit any kind of animal - after a pheasant was trapped in one for two days.

The bird is now being cared for at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre, near Alloa, after a shocked motorist spotted the bird’s leg sticking out of the confined space where it had been trapped.

Centre manager Colin Sneddon said: “Luckily we were alerted just in time, and although she had badly damaged tendons and was unable to use her legs, we are confident she will make a full recovery”.

He added: ““This type of accident is more common than you might think.

“I managed to free her leg and there was a lot of pushing and pulling on the grille in order to finally get her through a gap”.