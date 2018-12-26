Lucky escape for Stenhousemuir nurse after car crashes into house on Christmas Day

A homeowner and a driver had lucky escapes when a car went crashing into a living room wall on Christmas Day.

Louise Cowan had been about to sit down to dinner at a friend’s house when she received a call to say a vehicle had ploughed into her house in Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir.

The car crashed into Louise Cowan's Tryst Road home. Picture Ian Donaldson

Minutes later police also contacted the 59-year-old to inform her of the incident, which took place at around 3.30pm and left a huge crack in the wall after a section of a hedge surrounding the property was mowed down.

Louise was told by officers an elderly man driving the car had been trying to turn right into School Walk when he accidentally careered into the wall.

It’s thought the man was startled when another vehicle, which he thought was parked, began moving forward from the opposite direction.

Fortunately, a police spokesman was able to confirm the driver was uninjured.

The crash could’ve had more serious consequences for Louise, too, as she had originally planned on staying at home to watch television on her couch, which is coincidentally placed right beside the point where the vehicle made impact.

The Forth Valley Royal Hospital bank nurse, who has lived in her home for 16 years, said: “I really don’t know how the window glass is still sitting.

“I was going to stay in and watch the telly. By luck, I was out. The issue is people parking on the pavement.

“It could happen again easily with the way they speed down the road.”