Lotto windfall is child’s play for primary

A primary school has been given £10,000 from the Big Lottery Fund to allow it to pursue plans to get pupils more active.

Carronshore Primary School was just one of the recipients around the country sharing in almost £1.5 million of funding from National Lottery Awards for All Scotland.

The Kincardine Road school, which received the maximum award possible from the Lottery fund, will now be able to install a range of outdoor play equipment in its grounds.

It was great news for Carronshore Primary, which was sadly the victim of vandalism on three occasions last month, with damage being done to roof tiles and guttering at the premises.

Also receiving the top amount of £10,000 was Falkirk and District Association for Mental Health (FDAMH), which provides a range of support services for people with mental health issues. The cash will allow FDAMH to expand its kitchen space which also doubles as a drop-in area.

Baby Steps Watch Us Grow, a baby equipment shop in Falkirk’s Kirk Wynd, got £5750 to allow it to provide a programme of work placements.

And the £5750 which the Reinstate Bonnybridge Railway Station group received will allow members, who are campaigning for the construction of a railway station to serve the village of Bonnybridge, to undertake a report making the case for the reintroduction of the station.

Visit www.biglotteryfund.org.uk/awardsforallscotland or phone 0300 123 7110 for more information.