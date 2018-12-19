Lottery cash boost for Falkirk Cyrenians

Falkirk’s Cyrenians charity has been awarded a £150,000 cash injection from the Big Lottery Fund Scotland.

The money will be used to help fund the Lighthouse Service, which helps support individuals leaving the justice system to reintegrate back into the community.

Participants are helped through a programme of tailored one-to-one support and can be signposted to existing services in the area with additional assistance from partner organisations.

Senior manager Lynda Ross-Hale said: “We are grateful for this award from the Big Lottery Fund and humbled by the trust placed in us to continue making a difference when and where it is most needed.

“This funding will enable us to deliver a bespoke service which reconnects individuals with their communities and makes the area a safer, stronger and more resilient place for everyone.”

The service has been shaped by consultation with local organisations and partners, focusing on the barriers faced by people with convictions, and aims to identify and reduce some of these barriers when trying to access employment, volunteering or training.

The Lighthouse Service is not only aimed at people who have just come to the end of their Community Payback Order, but is also available to anyone who feels their past conviction may be holding them back.

Anyone can self-refer to the Lighthouse Service, and referrals are also accepted from other agencies.

The Cyrenians was set up in 1968 and now helps people all over Scotland with four targeted areas of service: family and people, home and housing, work and skills and community and food.

For further information on the Lighthouse Service and Cyrenians’ services in general call 01324 633413 or email falkirk@cyrenians.org.uk