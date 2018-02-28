Lorry jackknifed on M80 at Haggs

Following the severe weather disruptions, drivers are set to experience further delays as a lorry has jackknifed on the M80 near Haggs.

Emergency services were alerted around an hour agao and responded quickly.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Local officers are at the scene and doing their best to clear the area as quickly as possible.

“It is an ongoing incident that is causing some issues for traveller. It is down to the extreme weather.”

Police Scotland assure that no-one was injured as a result.