Lorry fire at roundabout near Maddiston causes delays

Drivers experienced delays this morning (Tuesday) after a lorry’s wheel caught fire near Maddiston.

The blaze broke out while the vehicle was parked in a lay-by close to the Bowhouse Roundabout shortly before 8am.

A fire crew rushed to the scene and quickly doused the flames.

Police were also in attendance as the area was temporarily cordoned off.

Fortunately no-one was injured during the incident, the cause of which is not thought to have been suspicious.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “The fire was extinguished and the road was reopened at 8.25am after being closed for around 25 minutes.

“Thankfully nobody was injured and the fire service put out the blaze.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.46am on Tuesday, November 13 to reports of a lorry on fire in Maddiston.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire engines to the A801 roundabout where firefighters extinguished the fire.

“There were no casualties.

“Crews left the scene at 8.30am after ensuring the area was made safe.”