Lorna pens a poignant Lament for Falkirk Bus Station

The town’s bus station has been described by Falkirk historian and Falkirk Herald columnist Ian Scott as “an embarrassment” as well as “unloved, unwelcoming and obviously rundown”.
But rumours throughout the summer that it is set for closure have dismayed reader Lorna Johnston, who says she has used it all her life and that she has a lot of memories (presumably good ones) associated with it.
The worst - from her point of view - may never happen, but just in case it ever does she has written a heartfelt poem bemoaning its theoretic demise.
If the Callendar Road fixture does shut and “move” to Newmarket Street, as some suggest could happen, will it be good or bad news for the East End?
And is the arguably unattractive present bus station as “maukit” and “dingy” as Lorna suggests?
Here’s her take on what is either a rough diamond of Falkirk’s townscape or a monstrous carbuncle - depending on your point of view.
Doomsday for the Bus Station
Well, soon it will
Reach its demise
It cannie be
I hear the cries.
Frae Fawkirk folk
An’ elsewhere tae
Whatever are we
Gaun tae dae.
We moaned, bemoaned
This hellish place
Bit noo it’s goin’
There’ll be nae trace.
O’ buses comin’
Oot the front
Or ony whaur
Familiar dunts.
O’ wheels an’ tyres
Gaun ower the road
An’ comin’ doon
Wi’ mony a load.
O’ passengers
Whaw braved yon place
Yon maukit, dingy
Bus station base.
Bit noo we’re jist
Expected tae
Fill the pavements
No’ hae oor say.
Well ah kin tell ye
There’s bin folk
Criticisin’
Rumours runnin’ amok.
Bit noo it’s goin’
An’ we’ve nae say
The Fawkirk Bus Stations
Had its day.
Cause profit is
A dirty word
An’ wi’ mair effort
No’ sae absurd.
Tae think If progress
Here wis made
Improvements done
Equals great upgrade.
Into a veritable
Profitable bliss
A place tae pass thru
No’ tae be missed.
Bit then it wid have
Tae bin bought
By First Bus Company
Bit that plan was shot.
Noo ithers hae
Their ain ideas
Development overhaul
Very clear.
So soon the station is nae mair
An’ we are only left
Wi’ memories, gaun back mony years
Feelin’ bereft.
Anither nail in Fawkirks coffin
Whits next tae hit the dust
Ma earnest, heartfelt plea is this
Please nae mair nails tae rust.
Jist sparkly, shiny, visionary dreams
Tae build oan really soon
Fur awe the folk tae come intae
A thrivin’ bustlin’ toon.