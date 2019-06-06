Longannet fire result of “expected residual burning” following controlled explosion

Fire crews are battling a blaze at Longannet following a controlled explosion at the defunct power station.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said she could not confirm details about any controlled explosion, only that the service had received a call about a building at Longannet on fire at 2.47pm and crews were subsequently dispatched.

She said: “There are now seven crews in attendance tackling the fire as well as a height appliance and a control unit.”

She added that a media statement was expected to follow later.

A spokesman from Scottish Power however said the fire had occurred following some smouldering as a result of controlled explosion.

A statement from the company said charges were used to bring it down “with expected residual burning from some remaining coal dust resulting in some dark smoke being visible in the local area.”

It said fire crews attended “to assist the demolition contractor as per their normal procedures.”

Longannet was closed in 2016, marking the commitment by both Scottish Power and parent company Iberdrola to decarbonise the economy.

With demolition work still ongoing, over 28,000 tonnes of material removed from site so far, with 98.5% of this being recovered/recycled.