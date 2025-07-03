LocHire Stenhousemuir get back to winning ways as firsts seal big victory

Last weekend was a much better one for LocHire Stenhousemuir with both club sides putting previous defeats behind them and recording excellent victories, writes Duncan Walker.

The first XI had a comfortable victory over Kelburne at home while the second XI pulled a great win over Renfrew 2s away.

After days of rain at the Tryst, captain for the day Yaseen Valli had no hesitation in sending Kelburne in to bat. They were bowled out for 165 and Stenny knocked off the runs with only two wickets down and almost ten overs to spare. Nick Lister quickly had James Cook caught by Bahadar Esakhiel with only three on the board. Esa Khiel was making his Western Premiership One debut and was to play a vital part when ’Muir batted. Cameron Maclean and Andrew Miller took the score up to 59. Praveen Pennamaneni removed Maclean and Callum Grant accounted for Miller to make it 59 for three. They were reduced to 71 for four when Grant had Kyle Northend caught by Usama Bacha.

Kelburne’s hopes were raised when Evan Fouche and Mohammad Kamran took the score to 136. However, Bacha had Fouche caught by Nick Lister for 46 and Kamran leg-before-wicket for 33. From there, they subsided against the spin of Bacha and Callum Grant and were all out for 165. Grant and Bacha each took four wickets and Nick Lister and Praveen Pinnamaneni one each.

Stenny really had little difficulty in scoring the runs needed to win. They lost Peter Hamilton for 21 with the score on 44. Asad Izaz fell cheaply but from 61 for two - Yaseen Valli and Bahadar Esakhiel shared an unbroken partnership of 108 to win the game. Stenny remain in second place.

The second XI made 222 for nine off 40 overs against Renfrew 2s. Bobby Angus and Tippu Sultan, both making their first appearances of the season each, took two wickets, as did Pranav Bhat. Ryan Rainsforth and Dennico Hollis took one each. In a close finish, ‘Muir scored the winning runs with eight wickets down in the last over. Dennico Hollis made 65 not out, Farhan Haider 45 and Pranav Bhat 37.

Earlier, Stenny lost to Clydesdale in the knockout round of the Rowan Cup. ‘Muir were all out for 112 and Clydesdale 113 for four.