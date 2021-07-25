The scene of the tragedy near Pulpit Rock on Loch Lomond

A major incident was declared shortly after 6:40pm after reports of concerns for people in the water near Pulpit Rock at the Ardlui end of the loch.

A multi-agency operation response to the alert saw Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and the Loch Lomond rescue boat all attend the scene but the schoolboy, a man, 41, and a 29-year-old woman were pronounced dead by paramedics. A seven-year-old boy was rushed to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow and is in intensive care.

Police Scotland said formal identification of the victims is yet to take place but relatives of the three casualties have been informed. A full report on the circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal at Dumbarton.

A force spokesperson said: “Police were called around 6.40pm on Saturday, 24 July, 2021 following the report of concerns for people in the water near Pulpit Rock, Ardlui.

“A multi-agency operation took place and sadly, three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Formal identification has still to take place but the family of a 41-year-old man, 29-year-old woman and 9-year-old boy have been made aware.

“A 7-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow and is currently in intensive care.

Dean Irvine, 11, drowned in the Avon Water in Stonehouse, Lanarkshire, on Saturday

“Officers are keen to speak to a family who were in the area at the time of this incident and may be able to assist with enquiries. A full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The latest fatalities brings to six the number of people to have drowned in Scotland in 24 hours.

An 11-year-old boy, named locally as Dean Irvine, was pulled from the water at the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse, Lanarkshire on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted at about 16:30, but Police Scotland said the youngster died at the scene after he was recovered from the Avon Water.

Water danger warning: Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams

And a 13-year-old boy’s body has been recovered from the River Clyde at Hazelbank in Lanarkshire following concerns raised at around 5.55pm on Saturday.

Formal identification has still to take place but the family of the schoolboy has been made aware.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal at Lanark.

The incidents came a day after Connor Markward,16, from Glasgow, died in Loch Lomond. He got into difficulty in the water near the pier at Balloch Country Park on Friday, sparking a major search.

A 13-year old boy drowned in the River Clyde at Hazelbank in Lanarkshire on Saturday

People across the UK have been warned to take extra care swimming in open water after dozens drowned during recent hot weather.

The Royal Life Saving Society described this week's deaths as "devastating" and urged people to choose supervised spots to cool off.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said the weekend drowning toll had ‘highlighted that open water is very, very dangerous’.

Mr Williams said: "The number of deaths in open water this weekend is hard to comprehend and my thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected.

"The warm weather can make open water swimming and paddling very inviting but it is extremely dangerous, even for the most experienced swimmers or supervised children. The conditions can change very quickly and there are often hidden risks like deeper water and strong currents.

"The message I want to send to everyone is exercise extreme caution. It is better to keep a safe distance from water if possible. Tragically, this weekend has highlighted that open water is very, very dangerous. If you see someone in the water and distressed call 999 immediately. Remember, you could get into difficulty yourself trying to help so please take care and seek help as soon as possible."

