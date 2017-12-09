Local team seeks sponsor cash

Bonnybridge YFC 2001 captain Danny Noble was so disgusted by the vile changing rooms his team have to use he launched a fundraising bid.

Mouldy, cold, and downright depressing are just some of the ways players sum up the one resource they depend upon before and particularly after matches.

Thanks to around 30 generous local people the initiative soon brought in more than £400 - nearly half the original target - but he wants to go a lot farther.

The team don’t need to spend a major fortune, but with at least £1,000 to invest are confident they can make a major difference.

“We are very grateful for the money people have contributed already,” said Danny (17), “but I’m hoping a local company could help us build on that success to make a really massive difference to the facility.”

He says it’s bad enough for local players to put up with the damp and depressing surroundings, but it’s also a major embarrassment when visiting teams come to play in Bonnybridge.

“We’re proud of our team and proud of Bonnybridge,” said Danny, “so we don’t want people’s first experience of the place to be a facility we’re downright ashamed of.

“But at the same time we know cash is tight all round, which is why it seemed a good idea to do something about it ourselves.”

Details of the campaign are at www.gofundme.com/helpyourlocal team, or you can contact the team treasurer direct at Leannem74@icloud.com