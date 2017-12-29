Local people recognised in New Year Honours List

A number of people living in the Falkirk area have been recognised in the New Year Honours List for 2018.

Marion Wallace receives the British Empire Medal for voluntary service in Falkirk and Stirlingshire.

Andrew Robertson OBE, chairman of LAR Housing Trust, is made a CBE for services to veterans, healthcare and affordable housing in Glasgow and the west of Scotland.

There is an OBE for Dr William Arnold, principal mechanical specialist inspector, health and safety executive, for services to industry health and safety.

And Alexander Duncan, regional commissioner of the East Region of the Scout Association, receives an MBE for services to the Scouting Movement and the Vine Trust.