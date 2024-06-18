Local Man Honoured

Linlithgow man John Irving has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King's Birthday Honours List.

This in recognition of his contribution to Outdoor Activities and Health in Scotland. In particular his work with two iconic Mountaineering Hut charities, one in Skye and the other in the Cairngorms has been recognised as well as his commitment and service to the local Forth Valley Mountaineering Club of which he is past Chairman. The club draws its membership from the Falkirk, Linlithgow, Stirling and Bathgate areas and is a leading organisation for anyone interested in outdoor activities including summer and winter walking, climbing, scrambling, camping, biking and ski touring.