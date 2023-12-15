Local home care boss wins national award

Local home care company boss, Suhail Rehman, has won a prestigious award at The BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards, recognising his decade-long commitment to revolutionising home care across Scotland.

The distinguished 'HSBC Best in Class Multi Unit, Single Brand' award celebrates Suhail’s remarkable years at Home Instead Stirling and Falkirk, where he has supported families and older people across Scotland by delivering them quality care in the comfort of their own homes.

The British Franchise Exhibition is the accrediting body for the UK franchise sector. Suhail wowed the judges with his remarkable leadership and has propelled his team across eight Scottish territories, setting him apart as an exemplary model within the industry.

Suhail's eight franchises, based in Glasgow and spanning from Ayr to Aberdeen have led to hundreds of care professionals delivering exceptional home care services, covering personal care, live-in care, dementia support, and companionship. Their efforts have enabled many older people across Scotland the chance to stay living at home – a place they love best.

Suhail Rehman at the BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards Pic: Contributed

Suhail plays a key part in the communities his Home Instead businesses are based, including setting up eight memory cafes across Scotland. These cafes serve as spaces for individuals living with dementia and their families to come along, receive support and share advice with people facing the same challenges.

Suhail also impressed the judges with his 'Care Professional Council,' which provides a direct channel for frontline staff to share their experiences to managers. This approach ensures not only content employees but also a well-supported client base.

Commenting on this recognition, Suhail commented: "This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our outstanding team, committed to making a meaningful impact in the care sector. Being acknowledged within the franchising industry is a true honour, recognising our dedication to furthering to home care available to people across Scotland.