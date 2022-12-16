Linda Brown, assistant manager said: “We were talking with the children about their human rights, a topic we cover within the curriculum, and one the children are very knowledgeable about. They told us they had a right to be safe, happy and protected.

"Some of the older children mentioned the war in Ukraine and expressed their concerns over their safety. They were worried about all the bombs, and children getting killed on their way to school.“They decided it would be good to raise money by making cakes and selling them to parents and carers. Encouraging this led to them discussing their own favourite recipes and it was decided that we compile a recipe book instead, which everyone could share whilst also raising money for the Ukrainian children.“A couple of local sponsors, Gordon Brown and Douglas Wilson of Highland Titles, offered to cover all of the printing costs, which meant every penny raised goes directly to Ukraine. Through the generosity of the parents, family, friends, and our local community, the sum of £722.00 was raised, which is fantastic.“We thought it would be fitting to donate the money to UNICEF's Ukraine appeal.”