Local charity received £8287 to establish a former carers supper club

Speaking on behalf of Queensferry Care, Liz McIntosh, Joint Registered Manager said:

"For many years, carers have expressed how much attending the supper club twice a month means to them.

"Carers and their cared for family members meet for a meal in small groups, either at the Haven or in local restaurants who look after all our groups with such care and dignity. There are many wonderful moments - memories shared, new friends made, support and understanding from others in a similar situation.

"Once a loved one is in long term care or sadly no longer with us, carers are invited to remain with Supper Club for up to 3 months as they transition into a new chapter of their life. For many this is a lifeline to ensure there is still a sense of structure to their week and an ability to meet with friends and the team from Queensferry Care.

"Over the years carers have appreciated the extra support provided following their situation change, we listened and saw an opportunity to provide support to all former carers, regardless of whether they had previously attended our supper club or accessed our support.

"Thanks to this funding we are establishing a former carers supper club, open to carers in South Queensferry, Ratho, Ratho Station, Newbridge, Dalmeny or Kirkliston, whose caring role at home has ended, for whatever reason. We will meet once a month at The Haven and once a month at a local restaurant, to ensure these wonderful former carers remain supported and connected.

For more information please contact us 0131 331 5570.