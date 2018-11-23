Lisa’s Grangemouth night at the races raises £1,300 for charity

Grangemouth woman Lisa Michael has said “a massive thankyou” to everyone who helped her and her family raise £1,300 for the Marie Curie charity from a local fundraiser in honour of her late dad.

The final total will be higher, as donations are still being finalised after the recent event at the Oxgangs centre.

“It was an amazing night, with a big turn-out said Lisa (37), whose previous fundraisers in memory of her father Ian have raised comparable amounts - for example last year a comedy hypnotist night raised more than £1,000.

Ian died of liver cancer, and amid the grief at his passing there was gratitude for the care he received from Marie Curie nurses.

She said: “Many thanks to everyone who helped - the cost of an overnight visit by a Marie Curie nurse is £180, but the difference that makes to someone suffering from a terrible illness is incalculable”.