Linlithgowshire Lodges sponsor two Guide Dog puppies

In the Linlithgow area, for one year in the commission, Lodges are encouraged to engage in additional fundraising for a special Provincial Grand Master’s charity.

The immediate past Provincial Grand Master, Jim Ellis, chose Guide Dogs as one of the chosen charities to support, subsequently sponsoring two puppies’ development at £2500 each. As part of the sponsorship the Provincial Grand Lodge of Linlithgowshire named the puppies Jacob and Mason.

The dogs are now six months old and are currently living with their puppy raisers.

The Linlithgowshire Lodges sponsored two Guide Dog puppies. (Pic: Guide Dogs Scotland)

Volunteer puppy raisers provide a loving home for puppies in the early stages of their Guide Dogs training. They teach them good social behaviour and familiarise the puppy with all the sights, smells and sounds of everyday life, including town centres and public transport.

A spokesperson for Guide Dogs said the charity were delighted the Lodge chose to sponsor the puppies, adding: “It’s amazing to think that, in the future, these once tiny puppies could help someone living with sight loss to step out into the world and live the life they choose all thanks to Linlithgowshire Lodges.”