Linlithgowshire Lodges sponsor two Guide Dog puppies
In the Linlithgow area, for one year in the commission, Lodges are encouraged to engage in additional fundraising for a special Provincial Grand Master’s charity.
The immediate past Provincial Grand Master, Jim Ellis, chose Guide Dogs as one of the chosen charities to support, subsequently sponsoring two puppies’ development at £2500 each. As part of the sponsorship the Provincial Grand Lodge of Linlithgowshire named the puppies Jacob and Mason.
The dogs are now six months old and are currently living with their puppy raisers.
Volunteer puppy raisers provide a loving home for puppies in the early stages of their Guide Dogs training. They teach them good social behaviour and familiarise the puppy with all the sights, smells and sounds of everyday life, including town centres and public transport.
A spokesperson for Guide Dogs said the charity were delighted the Lodge chose to sponsor the puppies, adding: “It’s amazing to think that, in the future, these once tiny puppies could help someone living with sight loss to step out into the world and live the life they choose all thanks to Linlithgowshire Lodges.”
To find out how you could Name a Puppy call 0345 143 0192 or email [email protected].