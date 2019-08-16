Limited-run new postbox is the only one in Falkirk

The Royal Mail has launched a new-style parcel postbox in Falkirk - but there’s just one such box and it’s in Callendar Business Park.

Billed as “one of the biggest innovations in parcels since the launch of Parcel Post in 1883” the postbox is a converted meter box, and just 29 such fixtures have been installed across the whole of Royal Mail’s East Scotland area.

A spokeswoman agreed they were aimed at business park sites, and said there were no plans to extend the roll-out of the scheme for the forseeable future.

Royal Mail says small businesses and marketplace sellers can post pre-paid parcels through securely designed parcel postboxes in the same way that they currently post a letter.

Customers can also post some return parcels at any time, seven days a week.

Mark Street, Head of Campaigns at Royal Mail said: “The introduction of the first parcel postboxes in East Scotland means that customers can now send parcels with pre-paid postage and their returns in the same way that they do letters.

“The new parcel postboxes provide added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours.”

However parcels must be pre-paid through Click and Drop, Royal Mail’s online labelling system for consumers, online sellers and account customers - and the address label has to be printed off at home.

Falkirk’s solitary converted-meter parcel postbox is in Callendar Boulevard, FK1 1XE.

