Life’s a Picnic at the Helix on Sunday

It’s Big Picnic time at Helix Park on Sunday, with the promise of plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy - and live entertainment from talented local performers.

Events at the great lawn will range from silent discos to story telling sessions, learning circus skills to carving soap.

There will be live music at The Park Stage and the Garden Stage, while games (with the Sports Development Team) will include basketball, tennis and football.

Falkirk Community Trust Libraries will be leading three storytelling sessions in partnership with Under the Trees Outdoor Reading project,

The organisers recommend free parking at nearby Falkirk Stadium, and are urging drivers not to park on the verge of the M9.

They also stress that while the event is dog-friendly you need to keep your four-legged pal on a lead.

Events run from 11am right through to 5pm.