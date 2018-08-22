Let this Falkirk apartment light up your life with its spacious rooms and great views

If you are looking for a home that mixes the traditional with the modern while offering plenty of space and light then this could be for you.

Situated in Arnothill, Falkirk, this first floor apartment is of traditional built and is beautifully decorated throughout with a modern finish found in all of the rooms.

The impressive property is reached via a staircase at the back of the building.

On entering the apartment, you pass through a porch into an elegant and cosy hallway, providing access to all the rooms.

At more than 27-foot long the lounge offers plenty of space but the most stunning features are the grand windows to the front of the room, which flood it with natural light.

The kitchen has a high quality contemporary design throughout and also space for a family dining table – making it a wonderful place to cook and eat.

The master bedroom is equally as impressive as the rest of the house with its feature fireplace and large double windows providing great lighting and a fantastic view over Falkirk.

The second bedroom is again a large double bedroom, this time with with a south-facing windows – perfect for someone who loves a quiet rest.

Also boasting a quality finish, the family bathroom features a contemporary double shower.

If you’re looking for more space, there is a fully furbished attic. As well as being an excellent storage area, this could easily be turned into a large office or even a fourth bedroom if proper renovations were carried out.

Although this home is a first floor apartment, there is still an enclosed outside patio area.

To the side of the property there is also ample parking which is accessible from a private gated entrance.

The apartment at 20 Arnothill, Falkirk is on the market with Falkirk Homes Estate Agency at offers over £275,000.