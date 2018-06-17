Let’s talk about best way forward for Grangemouth

The Falkirk Community Planning Partnership (CPP) will present findings from a recent community consultation at a special meeting in Grangemouth on June 27.

The Grangemouth Conversation event will also serve as the launch of a local community action planning process, giving local groups and individuals to quiz officials on key issues of local concern.

The event will also “celebrate and showcase some of the many successful and inspiring community projects and initiatives happening within Grangemouth”.

If you would like to showcase your community project email the organisers at communityplanning@falkirk.gov.uk

The event is at Bowhouse Community Hall on Wednesday, June 27, from 6.30pm (light buffet at 6pm) - places are limited because of capacity, so anyone interested in attending should book via www.falkirk.gov.uk/events/event.aspx?eid=1789&did=38776