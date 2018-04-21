‘Let’s get behind Grangemouth club’s £36k bid’ says MSP

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald is urging support for a Grangemouth club’s attempt to win a major lottery funds boost for a ground-breaking project.

Grangemouth Triathlon Club’s Triathlon4all scheme is competing against four other ventures in the People’s Projects scheme, which aims to give organisations the chance to make an extraordinary difference to people’s lives.

Mr MacDonald said: “If successful, the initiative will receive £36,205 to buy a range of equipment so more local people can take part in the sport regardless of ability, age or background.

“The project will also encourage people with disabilities to try the sport by providing an all-inclusive environment for people to feel welcome.

“But if they are to succeed they’re going to need our help!”

Voting for the projects runs until noon on April 30.

You can cast your vote by going to www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk (where you will also find the terms and conditions) where you will need an email address to vote.

Anyone without an email address can send a postcard naming the project they want to vote for to “FREEPOST The People’s Projects” before April 30 to be counted.