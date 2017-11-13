Lest we forget – remembering heroes who never came home

Young and old paused to reflect and pay their respects at Remembrance Sunday services across the district.

Old soldiers joined schoolchildren, current members of the Armed Forces, representatives from uniformed organisations, politicians and the public in marking this day of remembrance.

They stood side by side for the Two Minute Silence at cenotaphs and war memorials in towns and villages as they paid homage to those who had paid the ultimate sacrifice in defence of this country.

On a bright autumn morning, the parade to Falkirk Cenotaph in Camelon Road was led by Camelon Pipe Band, headed by their diminutive pipe major, Eve Llewellyn.

The service was taken by the Rev. Robert Allan of Trinity Church with the Last Post sounded by a member of Unison Kinneil Band and a piper from the Camelon band playing a lament.

As the leaves fell from the trees around the imposing Cenotaph, reminiscent of the poppies falling from the roof of the Albert Hall for the Festival of Remembrance, wreaths were laid at its base.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, council leader, laid the first wreath of behalf of the people of Falkirk. This was followed by John McNally MP and Michael Matheson MSP before all the other groups and organisations represented paid their respects.

In Grangemouth, the annual event organised by the Royal British Legion Scotland saw Grangemouth branch president David Buchan and former branch treasurer Nancy Bickerton lay the first wreath. MP Martyn Day and MSP Angus MacDonald led the other representatives from the community in placing their symbolic wreaths of bright red poppies around the war memorial in Zetland Park.

As with ceremonies in Bonnybridge, Denny, Bo’ness, Camelon and other places, people took time to pause remember and give thanks for those who went into battle and did not come home.

“When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow we gave our today”.