Lego city follows Outlaw King to Blackness Castle

Blackness Castle, which is a key location in movie blockbuster Outlaw King, is to play host to a spectacular Lego Brick City display from Wednesday next week.

Brick City is a celebration of iconic buildings from cities around the world, carefully recreated in Lego by artist Warren Elsmore and his team.

Blackness Castle.

Featured are lively celebrations in Rio and New York, tall towers from Copenhagen to Venice, and imaginative castles from medieval Japan to modern Las Vegas.

Brick City has already appeared at Stirling Castle, but now appears for the first time at Blackness, running from Wednesday, November 21, until March next year - with viewing included in the normal entry price.

The castle was a location in fantasy-history TV series Outlander, but most recently featured in Outlaw King - in a scene in which Robert the Bruce’s wife, Elizabeth de Burgh, is suspended from the battlements in a cage.

