Leaky monument set for £515,000 worth of repairs

One of Forth Valley’s most famous landmarks is to undergo a £500,000 makeover ahead of its 150th anniversary next year.

The Wallace Monument has been prioritised for restoration work after a building condition survey revealed “areas of immediate concern”.

Parts of the 220ft tall Victorian Gothic tower, including the Keeper’s Lodge Chimney and Wallace Statue, were identified as in need of work.

Stirling Council has approved £515,000 to address the problems, which include water ingress, in advance of the 150th anniversary celebrations.

The most significant work will involve the 14ft statue of Wallace that has looked over Stirling from the external wall for a century.

The bronze will be removed for four months for specialist restoration work, worth £280,000.

Work is expected to start on the Monument and statue this month.