Leading Falkirk area lawyer retires after 40 years

He has been a partner for 35 years with the Denny firm having trained with them after he graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 1984.

He has been well known in the sheriff courts in Central Scotland where he has practiced as a criminal defence solicitor. His expertise has been much valued by clients over his long career.

Mr McInytre will not be laying down his gown completely for good as he intends to stay on the Roll of Solicitors so he can still provide cover for criminal court cases when necessary.

Solicitor and novelist William McIntyre outside Falkirk Sheriff Court. Pic: Scott Louden

He will however have more time to spend writing his novels.

Mr McIntyre is the author of the popular Best Defence series of legal thrillers. They are set in Linlithgow and the hero, Robbie Munro, is a local criminal defence solicitor with the author turning fact into fiction and bringing his ‘hero’ to life.

His first book, Relatively Guilty, was published in 2011 and since then there has been regular publications to keep his many fans happy.

The solicitor and author has previously said: "Most of the ideas for my books come from the experiences I have had as a criminal defence lawyer.”

In 2021 he was on the long list for Scottish Crime Book of the Year – the McIlvanney Prize, named in memory of author William McIlvanney.