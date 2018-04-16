Lawn company’s FB ‘likes’ raised £1,450 for the hospice

Lawn care firm Green Thumb Falkirk has raised £1,450 for Strathcarron Hospice from a social media campaign.

During the campaign on its Facebook page, it donated £1 for every new ‘like’ on its page - and £5 for every new customer trying a winter lawn treatment.

The firm’s Hamish amd Kath Mackay were delighted to hand over a giant cheque for the money raised to Strathcarron fundraiser Claire Macdonald during a recent visit.

Kath said: “We had a heart-warming afternoon being shown round Strathcarron Hospice.

“The facilities are so thoughtfully laid out with family lounges, a craft room and peaceful areas where scenery, bird feeders and a dovecot can be enjoyed.

“All of the staff do a fantastic job and I’m pleased that as a company we have been able to contribute to this very special place.”

She added: “Thank you to all of our customers who have helped make this donation possible.

“Together we have paid for over 72 hours of nursing care, which is amazing.”