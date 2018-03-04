Latest report on Falkirk’s blocked roads

Falkirk Council aims to have cleared the majority of areas hit by drifting snow by the end of today, and will tackle side roads tomorrow.

With most or all schools reopening tomorrow resources have been concentrated on clearing carriageway and footway routes to schools as well as clearing snow drifts in the Airth/Letham and Bonnybridge/Denny areas.

The work has gained a boost from assistance provided by external contractors (or example using vehicles fitted with snow ploughs)

Here is today’s update on roads which needed to be cleared -

C3, Moss Road – now passable

Polmonthill near ski slope – now passable

Drove Loan, Denny – will be cleared by the end of today

Mill Road/Roughlands, Carronshore – now passable

B818 Fankerton to Boundary – one lane clear – passing places formed.

No grit bins have been refilled today, but this will continue tomorrow until all bins have been covered.

Footway routes have been targeted, and all routes to main schools have been treated “as far as possible” - but parked vehicles and snow piles created by people with individual driveways have slowed things down ”slightly”.