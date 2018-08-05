Late trains laid on for Edinburgh Festivals

Scotrail is running more services, late-night trains and extra carriages to get people to and from the Edinburgh Festivals this month.

But services are expected be extremely busy, and customers are being encouraged to plan their travel in advance and leave extra time for their journeys.

There will be additional late-night trains between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High every night, departing from Edinburgh at 00.03 and 00.33.

Festival-goers can plan their journey and buy tickets using the ScotRail app or by visiting scotrail.co.uk.

Customers can bring up to two children (aged 15 or under) with them when they buy a Kids Go Free off peak return.

Angus Thom, ScotRail Alliance’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “As with previous years, we’ll be doing all we can to keep things running smoothly. As well as running extra trains, including late-night trains, every available carriage will be used to get people to and from Edinburgh.

“Trains are going be extremely busy. We’re encouraging everyone visiting the capital to plan their journey in advance by using our app or the ScotRail website, and to buy a ticket before they board.”