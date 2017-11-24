Late trains for party people start tonight

Tonight (Friday, November 24) sees the start of new festive late hours trains on Friday night into early Saturday on the main Edinburgh to Glasgow line..

The new services will call at Haymarket, Linlithgow, Polmont, Falkirk High, Croy, Lenzie and Bishopbriggs in both directions.

With services expected to be busy, passengers are advised to buy their ticket before they board - either on the ScotRail app, scotrail.co.uk, station ticket office, or ticket machine.

ScotRail Alliance head of customer experience Graham Heald said: “Whether customers are heading to the Christmas markets, a night out, or just picking up presents, we hope they have a great time - but we ask them to please double-check their last train times via the ScotRail app, or at scotrail.co.uk.”

The four new services on Friday nights/early hours of Saturday morning will run from December 22, departing at the following times:

From Edinburgh Waverley: 00:01, 01:10

From Glasgow Queen Street: 00:06, 01:09

Off Peak Day Returns purchased on the Friday will be valid on these extra late night services.

Only the following entrances/exits will be open for the extra late night trains:

Edinburgh Waverley: South ramp on to Waverley Bridge

Haymarket: Front door, next to bike racks

Glasgow Queen Street: Main Dundas Street entrance.