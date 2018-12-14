Last chance to see Falkirk’s magical Legion show

Billed as a magical mystery tour through the area’s murky ancient past, Legion - performed in woodland near the Falkirk Wheel - has won unstinting praise from participants of all ages.

Now, after weeks of spectacular live outdoor performance, the show launched by local group Rough Castle Experiences is gearing up for its final weekend (finishes Sunday, December 16).

Typical of social media comments about the show include: “Really enjoyed our visit to Legion last night.

“Very well organised and lots of friendly and helpful staff and stewards along the way.

“It truly is a unique and interactive experience with Romans and Picts telling the story of the historic setting, some very talented aerial artists flying through the trees and impressive lighting and sound displays along the way.

“A huge amount of effort and planning must have gone into this event and it’s exactly what this area needed”.

There’s full information about the show at https://roughcastleexperiences.co.uk