Last chance to board Flying Scotsman for Forth Circle trip

The bad news for the legions of fans of classic steam train The Flying Scotsman is that both morning and afternoon trips across the Forth Bridge on May 19 are sold out.

But there are still tickets available for the evening run from Inverkeithing, which after a scenic tour continues through Falkirk to complete the Forth Circle.

The ticket price is £99 for adults, and £75 for children - or you can go for the First Class option at £149.

The buffet car is open during the trip, and dinner costs £14.

Meanwhile, of course, the many people who simply want to cheer the famous train as it steams by can enjoy the spectacle of her crossing the Forth Bridge, free of charge.

For full information about times and booking, visit http://www.srps.org.uk/railtours/rt-190519.htm

