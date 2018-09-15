Last call for the final dinner at Falkirk’s Amodo Mio

It notched up a string of impressive awards during its six years in Falkirk, but rolls down the shutters forever tonight.

Amodo Mio is closing, leaving scores of disconsolate diners to mourn its passing.

But while the very last dinner at the Manor Street restaurant has been booked out for some time the restaurant might just have a final place to offer this evening.

Within the last hour the owners (sister and brother team Carolina and Giovanni) said there has been a cancellation.

The award-winning duo, originally from Edinburgh, say they’re sad to be leaving Falkirk but have to consolidate their resources to launch a long-planned new venture in the capital.