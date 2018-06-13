Larbert’s Mrs Tilly’s wins Export Business of the Year

Larbert confectionary Mrs Tilly’s has been recognised at the Scottish Food and Drink Excellence Awards.

Tilly Confectionary was named Export Business of the Year at the event, with judges impressed by the company’s international growth in recent years, including a launch on US Home Shopping Channel QVC.

Mrs Tilly’s scooped the main prize, seeing off competition in the final from the Scottish Salmon Company and Loch Fyne Oysters.

Commenting on the success, managing director of Mrs Tilly’s Blair Paterson said: “We are delighted to win this award for Export Business of the Year.

“We saw off some extremely strong competition and it is fantastic to have this industry recognition of all of our hard work in growing the Mrs Tilly’s brand around the world.”