Larbert Rotary’s bumper Christmas handbag success

Anyone who wondered whether that no longer needed handbag they donated to the Rotary Club of Larbert’s appeal was really going to do any good now has the definitive answer.

The Rotarians launched their handbag appeal in the summer, and thanks to the generosity of the local community have now collected almost 200.

However it’s the contents which are really going to make a difference to scores of local families as we enter the festive season.

The Rotary volunteers have been filling them with toiletries for distribution to Falkirk Food Bank and Home-Start Falkirk West in Denny - and last week several members visited Home-Start to hand over 50 filled bags to be given to clients as Christmas gifts.

Pictured are Rotarians with volunteers at Home-Start Falkiirk West with some of the filled bags - ready for delivery in time for December 25.