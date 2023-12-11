Larbert pianists’ Christmas concert raises money for Strathcarron Hospice

Young pianists from the Larbert area performed at their Christmas concert and raised £278 for Strathcarron Hospice.

The students of Larbert piano teachers Stephanie Moyes and Martin Fairbairn performed at their Christmas concert on Saturday in Larbert East Church Halls in front of their families. And at the same time they raised £278 for the valuable work of the local hospice.

Stephanie Moyes said: “We were blown away by the ability of all the pianists to overcome their nerves and play wonderfully in front of everyone.”