Larbert kids will judge Blue Peter book “Oscars”

P6 and 7 pupils at Larbert’s Kinnaird Primary School are among just 200 pupils from 12 UK schools selected to judge a prestigious Blue Peter book contest.

As members of the judging panel they’ll read and review children’s stories published in the last 12 months, analysing six shortlisted titles - three each of fiction and non-fiction - before placing final votes in the Best Story and Best Book with Facts categories.

Their achievement has been commended in the Scottish Parliament following a motion lodged by Conservative regional MSP Alison Harris.

The winners of the competition will be announced in a Blue Peter special to be screened on World Book Day, March 1.