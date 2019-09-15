Larbert hospital wins unique ‘gold standard’ enviromment award

Keep Scotland Beautiful has presented Forth Valley Royal Hospital with a special gold award- making it the first ever hospital to receive the highest possible rating.

The National Award for Environmental Excellence® is the business standard that enables organisations to benchmark their environmental achievements and improvements.

The accolade recognises the continued commitment of NHS Forth Valley staff and Serco staff, who provide facilities management support services at the hospital.

It also acknowledges commitment to improving environmental management and making the hospital environment safe, clean and welcoming.

The award particularly highlights the FVRH’s achievements in delivering excellence in environmental quality at its facilities.

This ranges from the development of an arts programme and working with local schools to clearing outdoor areas of litter.

Jonathan Procter, Director of Facilities and Infrastructure at NHS Forth Valley, said: “Our staff are passionate about maintaining high standards so they can provide a clean and caring environment for patients, visitors and staff.

“It’s brilliant to see that their hard work being recognised with this prestigious award.”

Tony McLaughlin, Serco Contract Director for Forth Valley Royal Hospital, said: “This accolade speaks volumes not only about the hard work and commitment of every member of the Forth Valley Royal Hospital team, but also once again highlights the benefits of true partnerships.”