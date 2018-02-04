Larbert homes boss says ‘future is electric’ for cars

Larbert-based Springfield Properties is claiming to be one of the first in the UK to make provision for electric cars in new homes.

The firm says it will incorporate 7KW cabling to the most practical point in all future newbuilds to allow owners to easily install a home charge point.

The initiative is the latest in a series of environmental measures from Springfield, which include the offering of solar photo voltaic panels as an optional extra, the installation of smart, energy efficient hybrid boilers and the use of sustainable materials in the construction of its energy efficient timber-frame homes.

Chief executive Innes Smith (pictured) said:

“The Scottish Government has pledged that by 2032 all new vehicles sold in this country will be electric but we anticipate that the uptake will increase rapidly long before then.

“One of our values as a company, is to include everything a customer needs in their new home, so, with this is mind, we wanted to make it as easy as possible for our customers to go electric.

“We have also implemented a number of green policies across our offices, such as no longer using disposable plastic cups and installing electric car charging points at our Larbert base.”

Humza Yousaf, Scottish Government minister for transport, said:“This is a welcome announcement from Springfield Properties.

“The ability to charge electric vehicles at home helps reduce barriers to ownership.

“With Scotland already leading the way with sales of electric and alternative fuelled vehicles rising faster than the rest of the UK, this is another positive step by industry in support of our vision to phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2032.”