Larbert High School shortlisted for top education award

Larbert High School has been selected as a finalist in the Scottish Education Awards for its pioneering work with parents.

The school was nominated in the ‘Parents as Partners in Learning’ category which recognises innovative and effective partnership working with parents and families to support learning.

Rector Jon Reid said: “I am delighted the school has been selected as one of three finalists in this category.

“We have enjoyed success before at the Scottish Education Awards and won the Cluster Languages award in 2018 but this is the first year we have been nominated in this category.

“It is testament to the hard work and willingness of parents to help their children learn and reach their full potential.

“We have a number of innovative parent programmes in the school aimed at getting parents involved in pupil learning, particularly in subjects such as English, Maths and STEM subjects. We also have a number of important initiatives involving parents aimed at closing the attainment gap.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the judges when they visit us later this month to speak directly with parents and see the fantastic work being undertaken at our school.”

The Scottish Education Awards recognise schools that develop a vibrant and progressive culture and climate of continuous innovation.