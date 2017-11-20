Larbert High former pupil Rachel receives award from Princess Anne

Larbert High School former pupil Rachel Cockburn (pictured) was delighted to receive a British Nutrition Foundation award from HRH Princess Anne.

She received the honour- and a £200 cheque for the school - at a ceremony in London after gaining the highest Advanced Higher mark in food nutrition this year.

Rachel’s mum, Wendy, said: “Rachel and I had a fantastic afternoon prior to her receiving the award from Princess Anne.

“Our family are extremely proud of Rachel particularly as she is now studying Human Nutrition and Dietetics at university”.

Larbert High School rector Jon Reid said: “What a terrific occasion it must have been!

“To be awarded such a prestigious prize, for being the very best in Scotland in HFT at this level, is simply outstanding - and it just shows what our pupils are capable of achieving when working alongside first class staff. It’s incredible.”