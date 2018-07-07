Larbert company’s tiny invention is set for a huge international future

A small, wafer thin light developed by Larbert-based firm Clear Surgical is set to transform surgical lighting in hospitals across the world.

Called Oplight, the ingenious gizmo has already won orders from hospitals in the USA, Canada, Germany, Portugal, Italy, Australia and Saudi Arabia - and appeared at the world’s largest medical trade show.

Now it has won more than £1.3million in investment, and appears set to become the latest game-changing Scottish invention.

Clear Surgical chief executive Phil Harris said: “Oplight is a simple, yet very effective invention that gives surgeons extra light where they need it most.

“You simply stick it onto existing surgical instruments and remove it after each procedure so that they can be sterilised as normal.

“It addresses many of the lighting issues surgeons currently face, from shadowing from overhead theatre lights to trailing fibre optic cables.”

The idea was supplied by NHS staff, and it was down to Clear Surgical to turn the concept into practical reality.

Measuring just 4mm thick and 5.5cm long, the cartridge adheres to surgical instruments and lights up the operating cavity from the inside so that surgeons can see more clearly.

Oplight is supported by Scottish Health Innovations Ltd, which works in partnership with NHS Scotland to bring new ideas and innovations from healthcare professionals to life.

Graham Watson, SHIL’s Executive Chair, said: “Oplight is the first major advancement in surgical lighting in many years and we believe the market is going to be huge.

“It’s an extremely versatile product with a wide range of surgical applications, from cardiac and spinal to bowel and breast, at a fraction of the cost of current lighting options.

“To date more than £1.3 million has been invested in the company, showing there’s a high level of confidence in the power of this invention to transform surgical lighting across the globe.”