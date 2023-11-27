Larbert care home shortlisted for Scotland Care Home of the Year

A care home in Larbert is celebrating after being shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team at Care UK’s Caledonian Court, on Victoria Road, is in the running for Scotland Care Home of the Year at this year’s Caring UK Awards.

The Caring UK Awards celebrate excellence and achievement by highlighting the outstanding contributions made by care home teams across the care sector in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caledonian Court has been praised for its person-centred care by judges, with the home improving from Care Inspectorate scores of two, to strong fives within just 18 months. Based on the overall score from the most recent CI report, the home was named seventh best care home in Scotland in The Sunday Times Scotland, as well as number one in the area – all while consistently putting residents at the heart of everything they do.

So of the Caledonian Court team. Pic: Contributed

Encouraging residents to lead fulfilling lives, team members spend time getting to know residents and their interests and hobbies, to be able to provide tailored care and help grant wishes. The home’s wishing tree initiative has seen the team organise nostalgic trips to the seaside and visits to sporting venues.

The team also empowers residents to be as independent as possible, providing them with opportunities to get involved with should they wish to – such as helping organise and lead activities for other residents, including card games, bowls and darts.

Residents are invited to monthly meetings to discuss life at the home and any improvements, with residents’ thoughts being implemented. For example, the home’s courtyard café areas were upgraded following feedback from residents. Within these meetings, residents were also invited to vote on which charity the home’s summer fete would raise money towards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home’s leadership has also been praised, which has seen team members encouraged to train to become champions in areas of dementia and mental health, among others.

David Currie, home manager at Caledonian Court, said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted for Scotland Care Home of the Year. Being nominated for this award showcases every team member’s commitment and all the hard work they put in every day to make Caledonian Court a great place to live and work.

“Here at Caledonian Court, we have a very special community that believes in our approach to person-centred care, and in enabling residents to lead fulfilling lives. Every single team member goes the extra mile for residents every day, and their determination to provide the highest possible standards of care never wavers.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at the awards ceremony later this year, and hope we come away as the winners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Caring UK Awards ceremony will take place on December 7 at the Athena, in Leicester.

According to The Care Inspectorate, Care UK is the top-rated private care provider in Scotland.

Caledonian Court is a care home designed to deliver the very best standards of care, and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home offers a range of services including residential care, nursing care, dementia care, nursing dementia care, end of life care and respite care.