Labour Party NHS fans take their message to Falkirk shoppers

Labour Party members yesterday (Saturday) joined in the 70th anniversary celebrations for the NHS by asking Falkirk shoppers to sign a giant birthday card - and pick up a slice of cake.

Among the first to sign at the stall run by party supporters beside the Steeple was Falkirk woman Anne McFarlane (41), who six years ago started receiving treatment for a tumour in her leg.

It was successfully removed in an operation which took place a month ago, and Ms McFarlane is now out and about again with the help of a brace,

She said: “I can’t thank the NHS staff enough. They have been absolutely brilliant and they all

deserve a medal. I don’t think they get paid anywhere near enough”.

Jade McLean, (21) from Grangemouth (pictured) was another signer who was grateful for NHS support.

Signing the card with her daughter Jamie, who was three on Monday, she

said: “I had a difficult time giving birth to Jamie and again when my twins, Perrie and Pyper, were born 16 months ago.

“All the staff I dealt with were great and helped me at a very difficult time.”

Falkirk Labour members also distributed leaflets outlining the party’s promises to protect the NHS,

to give staff the support and resources they need, guarantee care packages within a week of assessment - and “end the ‘scandal’ of 15-minute home care visits”.